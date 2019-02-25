Metra to offer reverse-commute service to Lake County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Metra to offer reverse-commute service to Lake County

CHICAGO (AP) - Metra will soon offer express train service for people who live in Chicago and reverse-commute to work in Lake County.

The Chicago-area commuter rail agency says the new service will begin March 4 on Metra's Milwaukee District North Line.

The two-year pilot project is a public-private partnership between Metra and Lake County governments and businesses. The groups will evenly split the $1.4 million cost of operating one reverse-commute train in both the morning and evening rush hours.

Metra says Lake County officials asked the agency to explore reverse-commute service to help companies recruit and retain employees living in Chicago and to reduce pollution and roadway congestion.

Among the Lake County companies participating in the pilot program are AbbVie, Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital and Horizon Pharma.

