Residents and volunteers combat rising Ohio River

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. -- The Ohio River is now at a major flood stage and is continuing to rise.

The National Weather Service predicts the river will crest Saturday, March 2, making it one of the top five historic crests.

As water levels continue to rise, volunteers in Brookport and Metropolis continue to fill sandbags to give to residents.

Dozens filled bags in Brookport Sunday afternoon after Massac County declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

"Friends tell you that it's flooding and you hear they put up the flood walls, so you know it's pretty bad," said Brad, a volunteer.

Brad doesn't live in Massac County; he lives across the border in Paducah.

His house doesn't flood, but he says he knows people with houses in the line of flooding.

"As you know, our whole community is needing sandbags to protect their housing, so when the call goes out that says we need to make sandbags, that's what we do," Brad said.

Seven-year-old Grady and his parents made the trip from Grand Chain to Brookport to volunteer Sunday afternoon.

Grady says he has never filled a sandbag before, but he enjoyed helping people.

"These sandbags are going to go around houses so the river doesn't flood them," Grady said.

Homeowners in the Wood Haven neighborhood in Metropolis are fighting floodwaters. Sandbags surround multiple homes, and homeowners say they are not done sandbagging because the river has yet to crest.

Brandy used to live in Metropolis, and although her house isn't affected yet, she wants to help those who are.

"So we figured what better way to help the community than to come out here, load up some sandbags, tie them, and give them to those that need them," Brandy said.

Keith Davis, from the Office of Emergency Management in Metropolis, says the city will give sandbags to anyone in need. They are located on the 1000 block of E. Third St.

Massac County's Emergency Operations Center is open for all who need it.

Officials ask that any flood questions be directed to the center at 618-524-2002