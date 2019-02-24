US officials honor UK man who tends memorial of US Airmen - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

US officials honor UK man who tends memorial of US Airmen

LONDON (AP) - U.S. officials have honored a British man who has for decades tended a memorial for 10 U.S. World War II airmen who sacrificed their lives to save children in Sheffield, England.

Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson sent a tweet Saturday thanking Tony Foulds for "remembering and honoring our Airmen." Missouri Governor Michael Parson has issued a proclamation honoring Foulds for his "profound devotion" to commemorating the crew of the B-17 nicknamed "Mi Amigo."

Missouri pilot Lt. John Kriegshauser was attempting to land his damaged plane at a Sheffield park in 1944 when he pulled up to avoid a group of children and crashed into the woods.

Foulds, 82, was one of those children.

The U.S. and Royal Air Force honored the crew with a flypast Friday, fulfilling Foulds' lifelong dream.

