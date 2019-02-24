R. Kelly's music legacy tested again after sex abuse charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

R. Kelly's music legacy tested again after sex abuse charges

Posted: Updated:

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - R. Kelly is regarded as one of music's all-time hit makers, but the R&B star's career is being seriously tested once again after new criminal charges were brought against him.

The 52-year-old Grammy winner is charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four female victims, including three minors. The singer's bond was set at $1 million Saturday after he turned himself into police the previous day.

Some music performers including Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson and Fantasia have already denounced songs that Kelly created for them.

In 2008, Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges and has consistently denied any sexual misconduct.

Los Angeles Times music writer Gerrick D. Kennedy says this time the accusations against R. Kelly are big enough to have a "different effect."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.