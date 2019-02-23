Hundreds turn out for 'Taste of Blackness'

CARBONDALE -- It was standing room only at the "Taste of Blackness" fundraiser for the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

It was the 24th annual dinner, serving soul food consisting of greens, fried fish,chicken and dumplings and cornbread.

Pastor Darryl Cox says he's happy the weather didn't keep folks from coming out.

"lt's one of our major fundraisers for our church, and each year at this time, during Black History Month, we established "The Taste of Blackness" for our community. As you can tell, we've got an ecumenical gathering of everyone in Southern Illinois that have come out to be a part," said Cox.

Those who came for the food were also able to shop local with dozens of vendors.