Hundreds turn out for 'Taste of Blackness' - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hundreds turn out for 'Taste of Blackness'

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE -- It was standing room only at the "Taste of Blackness" fundraiser for the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

It was the 24th annual dinner, serving soul food consisting of greens, fried fish,chicken and dumplings  and cornbread. 

Pastor Darryl Cox says he's happy the weather didn't keep folks from coming out. 

"lt's one of our major fundraisers for our church, and each year at this time, during Black History Month, we established "The Taste of Blackness" for our community. As you can tell, we've got an ecumenical gathering of everyone in Southern Illinois that have come out to be a part," said Cox.

Those who came for the food were also able to shop local with dozens of vendors. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.