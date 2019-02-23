Polar Plunge raises money for Special Olympics

CARBONDALE -- Nearly 200 people jumped into SIU's Campus Lake Saturday to raise money for Special Olympics athletes.

For those who didn't want to take part in the 2019 Polar Plunge, they could run the Polar Donut Dash 5-K. It was an unusual way to exercise, runners encountered multiple stops along the route to eat donuts before getting back to the race.

Coordinator Adam Cuncino says this event never disappoints.

"There's never a dull moment with this, there's always smiles on everybody's face. It is cold water but it is a lot of fun," said Cuncino.

The Polar Plunge supports Special Olympics athletes across the state.