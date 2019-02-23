Massac County declares state of emergency

MASSAC CO. -- Massac County officials have declared a state of emergency as the Ohio River continues to rise.

The county's Emergency Management Agency says they are over extending their resources.

The river is currently less than a foot away from major flood stage and is expected to rise two more feet and crest at 53.5 feet on Saturday, March 2.

EMA Officer, Chris Thompson, says his crew is monitoring the situation.

"Most of our road closures are on the east side of Massac County. The west side; I know we have a couple that are closed at this time. We are expecting more road closures to come. We're assessing it every day, driving the entire county, getting our resources aligned to be able to protect those areas," said Thompson.

Thompson says the Brookport flood gate on Unionville Road will be up as long as needed.

Strawberry Road, between Brookport and Metropolis is closed for water over the pavement.

Fort Massac Park will be closed until water recedes.

The Metropolis Office of Emergency Management said when making the decision on if you should sandbag, consider the water level in 2011. If you were not impacted in 2011, you shouldn't be impacted with the current forecast.

The flooding will not be as major as it was 8 years ago, but the national weather service predicts flooding to make the top 5 historic crests.

Congregation members from the Waldo Baptist Church in Metropolis helped fill sandbags Saturday evening.

"We just got finished helping the sheriff load up a truck and trailer headed to his house. Hopefully we can see some sunshine and this river will crest and move on through," said Brandon Heine, volunteer.