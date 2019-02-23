Democratic candidates make pitches to party leaders - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Democratic candidates make pitches to party leaders

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Three Kentucky Democrats took turns pitching their credentials as the strongest candidate to challenge Republican Gov. Matt Bevin as they appeared before a group of party leaders.

Attorney General Andy Beshear on Saturday touted his record of beating Bevin in the courtroom, including his successful lawsuit to block a public pension overhaul.

House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins said he can win back Democratic voters who have supported Republicans.

Former state Auditor Adam Edelen said he can sell a political message that can defeat the Republican incumbent.

The candidates spoke to party leaders in Frankfort.

Beshear called on his rivals to pledge not to run attack ads. Adkins said afterward that he's always run positive campaigns. Edelen told reporters he won't "sign anything put forward by an opposing campaign."

