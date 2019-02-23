Police: Man shot in Kansas City, Kansas, dies - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Man shot in Kansas City, Kansas, dies

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Police say a man has been shot to death in in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police say in a news release that the shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, when officers responding to the shooting found a man in the 200 block of Kindleberger Road. Police say the man had been shot multiple times and was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Police have not released the victim's name, but say he is in his 30s.

