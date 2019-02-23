Kansas to treat most dire of 600 inmates with hepatitis C - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kansas to treat most dire of 600 inmates with hepatitis C

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas corrections officials are focusing on treating the most advanced cases of hepatitis C among the nearly 600 inmates with the disease, citing budget limits and expensive treatment costs.

Corrections Interim Secretary Roger Werholtz tells the Wichita Eagle that the department wants to ensure all patients get treated before their release. Werholtz says 43 inmates are considered a high priority.

The Kansas Department of Corrections estimates treating all 591 inmates with hepatitis C will cost roughly $9 million. A state contract sets aside only $1.5 million annually for treatment.

Several states, including neighboring Missouri, have faced lawsuits for allegations of poor or lacking treatment for inmates with hepatitis C, a viral infection that attacks the liver. Werholtz says some lawmakers have voiced concerns about limited funding.

