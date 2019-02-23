Company ordered to help pay fine for illegal waste disposal - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Company ordered to help pay fine for illegal waste disposal

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri company involved in the illegal storage of hazardous waste from Mississippi has been ordered to help pay $1.5 million toward cleanup costs.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Missouri Green Materials was sentenced Friday to two years of probation.

The company, officers Daryl and Penny Duncan, and U.S. Technology president Raymond Williams, of Ohio, have pleaded guilty in the case. They were ordered to pay a total of $1.5 million to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Duncans and Williams were sentenced to probation in November.

The waste was generated in Mississippi when paint containing heavy metals was stripped from tanks, planes and other military equipment. Environmental officials ordered U.S. Technology to excavate and remove the waste but it was illegally shipped in 2013 to a warehouse in Franklin County.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

