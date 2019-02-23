Kentucky deputy taken to hospital after being shot - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky deputy taken to hospital after being shot

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say a deputy in Kentucky was taken to a hospital after he was shot during an altercation with a man.

Kentucky State Police said Glasgow Police Officer Zane Greer and Barren County Deputy Joseph Ford were investigating a shooting early Saturday when they began chasing 37-year-old Jonathan Shelton with their vehicle.

Police said Ford was shot once during a confrontation with Shelton, of Smyrna, Tennessee.

Police said Ford was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Shelton was arrested on charges including assault on a police officer. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer Saturday.

No more details were immediately released by police.

