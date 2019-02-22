Mike Absher's vision for Marion mall

MARION, Ill. -- Illinois Star Centre Mall in Marion sparks a lot of heated discussion from eviction notices to bankruptcy court. But now, it's getting some positive attention. Mayoral candidate Mike Absher has released his vision for the property.
WSIL -- Legal sports gambling could come to Illinois soon
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A bill filed in Springfield this month aims to educate kids on the meaning of sexual consent.
DU QUOIN, Ill. -- Monster trucks are making their way into southern Illinois this weekend.
MARION, Ill. -- Some of the candidates for Marion mayor met with voters to discuss public safety and gun control laws.
Rap legend Snoop Dogg is coming to the Illinois State Fair .
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. -- Members of FFA chapters in Harrisburg, Galatia, Carrier Mills as well as News 3's Roni LeForge all took part in the 7th annual 90-second haul to benefit local food pantries.
WSIL -- In light of the recent Aurora workplace shooting in which five people were killed by a man who should not have had a gun, Illinois State Police (ISP) is releasing some staggering statistics about how many others are out there with guns they should not have.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- High winds and thunderstorms often happen in the spring in southern Illinois, and that may have you thinking about some problematic tree branches around your property.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The City of Carbondale is still working to replace the sanitary sewer along Oak Street.
