Ex-Gov. Greitens subpoenaed in open records dispute

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Former Gov. Eric Greitens has been subpoenaed in an open records lawsuit filed by a Democratic candidate for Missouri attorney general who's looking into potentially nefarious dealings with campaign donors.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Cole County Circuit Court issued the subpoena Thursday as part of St. Louis attorney Elad Gross' lawsuit.

Gross sued Gov. Mike Parson's administration in August after the office charged him $3,600 to process an open records request. He's seeking information involving communication between the office and a nonprofit that fundraised millions of dollars to support Greitens.

Greitens resigned in June amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt is defending the governor's office in the lawsuit. Schmitt's spokesman Chris Nuelle had no comment. Catherine Hanaway, an attorney who has represented Greitens' campaign committee, did not immediately respond to an email and phone messages.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

