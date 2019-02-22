Flooding forces closure of Kentucky-Illinois bridge - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Flooding forces closure of Kentucky-Illinois bridge

Posted: Updated:

WICKLIFFE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a bridge linking Kentucky and Illinois is being closed probably until late next week due to flooding.

The cabinet said in a news release Friday that the closure of the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" bridge could last longer if the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys get additional rainfall.

About 4,700 vehicles cross the bridge each day, and about one-third is truck traffic.

Travelers will have about an 80-mile detour to go from Wickliffe, Kentucky, to Cairo, Illinois, via the Interstate 24 bridge at Paducah.

The National Weather Service in Paducah said crests among the top five highest on record are forecast for March 2 at Smithland Dam, Paducah and Cairo.

The cabinet said highways are blocked or restricted at more than 60 locations in the region.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.