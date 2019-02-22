Smollett story shows thin line between news and social media

By SHARON COHEN and ALLEN G. BREED

AP National Writers

CHICAGO (AP) - The story Jussie Smollett told police had it all: racism, homophobia, politics, celebrity - all tied up with a hangman's noose. So it's no surprise that Smollett drew wall-to-wall news coverage.

Some experts say the story showed where news outlets teeter on the line between driving social media and being driven by it.

Charles Whitaker is interim dean of the Northwestern University's school of journalism. He says media consumers increasingly view such events though their own political lens.

The story began as an account of a hate crime that went viral.

A star of the hit Fox television show "Empire," Smollett reported that he had been attacked last month on his way home from a sandwich shop. He said two masked men shouted racial and anti-gay slurs, beat him and placed a rope around his neck.

