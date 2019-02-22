Haunting 'Roma' scene shines a rare spotlight on stillbirths - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Haunting 'Roma' scene shines a rare spotlight on stillbirths

Posted: Updated:

By LINDSEY TANNER
AP Medical Writer

A small but haunting scene in the Oscar-nominated film "Roma" puts a rare spotlight on stillbirths.

Nearly half a century after the film's setting, stillbirths are still surprisingly common, poorly understood and an often avoided topic. But scientists are finding new clues to their causes. And with awareness campaigns and social media, advocates and parents are seeking to bring them out of the shadows.

Global rates have declined but there are still nearly 3 million each year, about 24,000 in the United States. The U.S. rate is 6 in 1,000 births and hasn't budged in over a decade.

According to recent research, risks may increase in hot weather and warning signs may include reduced or excessive fetal movement and a woman's "gut instinct" that something is wrong.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.