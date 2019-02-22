Roads flooded, schools closed in north Alabama after rains - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Roads flooded, schools closed in north Alabama after rains

By JEFF AMY
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The waterlogged Tennessee Valley faces more rain and severe storms in coming days, even as flood predictions along the Mississippi River rise.

More than 30 school districts in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee closed Friday after days of rain left many roads flooded. A mudslide in western Kentucky is threatening buildings in a small town. The Tennessee Valley Authority says 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain has fallen in parts of northern Alabama this week.

Heavy rain continues Friday, with more rain and possibly tornadoes through Saturday.

Downstream, flood forecasts are leaping higher. The Tennessee River could crest at a level unseen in decades.

The Ohio River at Cairo, Illinois, could crest Sunday, with the Mississippi forecast to peak at Memphis, Tennessee, next week. In Mississippi workers began erecting floodwalls Thursday.

