Illinois Senate plans statewide hearings on capital bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Senate plans hearings throughout the state as members look for input on shaping a new capital bill.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports that the first hearings was Thursday in Springfield where state transportation officials and community college representatives were among the speakers. They discussed backlogs in their agencies' building needs. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called for a capital bill during his budget speech Wednesday. The governor didn't offer details on how to fund the legislation.

Senate Appropriations Committee chair state Sen. Andy Manar of Bunker Hill said the goal of the hearings is to "not just build a case for what we need, but also build the case for making sure it is paid for."

Future hearings are planned through April in Decatur, Edwardsville, Elgin and Peoria.

