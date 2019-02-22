Edelen calls for overhaul of criminal-justice system

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Democrat running for governor in Kentucky wants to make changes to the state's criminal justice system from start to finish, with proposals spanning pre-trial bail to parole.

Adam Edelen told reporters Friday his plan aims to keep families intact, rebuild lives and save taxpayer money. He says policymakers have taken "baby steps in the right direction," but says more ambitious changes are needed.

Edelen wants to change the bail system, saying too many people are kept in jail because they can't afford bond. He called for a review of probation and parole policies. And he called for restoration of voting rights for non-violent offenders.

Edelen is one of four Democrats running for governor. The others are Attorney General Andy Beshear, House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins and frequent candidate Geoff Young.

