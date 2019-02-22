Man gets 10-year sentence for slamming baby's head - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man gets 10-year sentence for slamming baby's head

Posted: Updated:

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for slamming and hitting the head of his girlfriend's 10-month-old daughter, causing critical injuries.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Richard Bonnard of Glasgow Village pleaded guilty to child abuse and was sentenced Feb. 11.

Charges say the child was abused on Oct. 2, 2017, at a home near Florissant. The girl's mother went to bed. When Bonnard came to bed he told her the child wasn't breathing correctly.

The couple took the baby to a fire station, where police were notified.

The infant survived.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.