Democrats try to make gains with governors in 2019 elections

By MELINDA DESLATTE, EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS and ADAM BEAM
Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Though the national political focus has largely turned to the 2020 presidential campaign, three Southern states will see hard-fought governors' races this year, with Democrats trying to show they can compete in prime Donald Trump territory.

Democrats are vying to unseat Kentucky's Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and pick up an open governorship in Mississippi. In Louisiana, they're working to re-elect John Bel Edwards, the lone Democratic governor in the Deep South.

With their talk of religious values and hunting skills, Democrats in these races don't necessarily look like their more liberal national counterparts. But following high-profile losses last year in the Georgia and Florida governors' races, the 2019 campaigns could still offer clues about the strength of Democrats in the South ahead of the presidential election.

