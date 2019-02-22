Police: 2 of 4 shot in Kentucky city killed; man arrested

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - Police say two people were killed, two others were wounded, and one man was arrested in shootings at two different scenes in a Kentucky city.

Elizabethtown police tell news outlets that a 911 call about gunshots sent officers to a neighborhood Thursday night. Shortly after police arrived, more callers reported shots fired at a gas station.

Police say two men were shot in the convenience store and one of them was killed. A woman also shot at the station was able to drive away with injures not believed to be life-threatening.

Police spokesman John Thomas says the gunman was arrested when he returned to the first scene. There, officers also found a woman fatally shot between two homes.

Police haven't provided the names of those killed or the man arrested.

