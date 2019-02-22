Monster Trucks rumble into Du Quoin - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Monster Trucks rumble into Du Quoin

DU QUOIN, Ill. -- Monster trucks are making their way into southern Illinois this weekend. Friday and Saturday (Feb. 22 & 23) the Monster Truck Nationals return to the Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Saturday. You can learn more here

Be sure to watch the video as News 3 This Morning's Dave Davis gets up close and personal with some of the vehicles that will be in action.

