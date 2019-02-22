Marion mayoral candidates discuss gun laws

MARION, Ill. -- Some of the candidates for Marion mayor met with voters to discuss public safety and gun control laws. The group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America hosted the event at the Marion Carnegie Library.

Current mayor Anthony Rinella and candidates Mike Absher and Dennis Ball answered questions from the audience. Councilman Angelo Hightower is also running for mayor but had a previous commitment and could not attend the event.

"I am concerned about the future of our community and the communities around us," said Ball.

Asher said, "The more weapons that you have in any space there is a practical reality that those weapons can be wrestled away from somebody looking to do harm too."

"I believe we have issues with guns, but those issues aren't by law abiding citizens there by those who have total disregard for others," said Mayor Rinella.

Election day is April 2.