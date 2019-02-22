Man found in burning Missouri home had been reported missing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man found in burning Missouri home had been reported missing

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a man whose body was found last month in a burning St. Louis home had been missing since Christmas Eve.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that authorities identified the man Thursday as 26-year-old Chrishaun Hilliard. His body was found Jan. 17 in the back bedroom of the abandoned home.

St. Louis Fire Capt. Garon Mosby said at the time that neighbors reported that a squatter was staying in the building. It was unclear if Hilliard was the person the neighbors had seen.

Authorities have not released the cause of Hilliard's death or said what started the fire. Family members reported Hilliard missing a few days after Christmas.

