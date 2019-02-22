Kentucky board probes safety, health issues at Deaf school - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky board probes safety, health issues at Deaf school

DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Board of Education is investigating reports of issues ranging from bed bugs to bad food at the Kentucky School for the Deaf in Danville.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Wednesday that the agency says it's investigating allegations parents sent to state school board members last week. Department spokeswoman Jessica Fletcher says the agency can't comment on specific allegations as many involve personnel issues and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

One parent wrote that some students have been taught for months by a worker who's not certified by the state. Another parent wrote that bed bugs were found in her daughter's dorm. That parent also said students responsible for a death threat and sexual harassment were allowed to return to school, and parents weren't notified in a timely fashion.

