Cook County approves settlement in 2013 jail beating case

CHICAGO (AP) - Cook County commissioners have approved a $1.5 million settlement of a lawsuit brought because of the jailhouse beating of a northern Illinois woman.

The woman was arrested in 2010 after returning to what was once her family home in Wilmette, forgetting her parents sold the house. Attorney Bradley Schulman said the woman entered the house and was arrested when the home's owners came home.

The woman, diagnosed with bipolar disorder, initially was deemed unfit to stand trial, but in September 2013 was sent to Cook County Jail. She was to be housed in the psychiatric unit, but instead was placed in the general population.

Schulman says an inmate with a history of violence assaulted his client.

The Chicago Tribune reports Schulman's client suffered bleeding in the brain and was in a coma for a month. She underwent rehabilitation for three years.

