Job Squad: February 22, 2019

WSIL -- There are several openings this week, and most of them are in Williamson County.

Ike Honda of Marion has a couple of openings. The company is hiring for the sales team as well as an automotive service advisor. That person would work with customers in need of repairs, create estimates and write repair orders.

You can apply for both positions in person at Ike Honda of Marion or call Roger Allen at (618) 997-4000 to schedule an interview.

The Williamson County Highway Department is hiring temporary maintenance employees ahead of the summer construction season. Pay is $12.40 an hour. Send a resume to 1817 N. Court St. Marion, IL 62959 before March 22.

McKinney's Western Store in Marion is hiring part-time and full-time workers. Working on Fridays and Saturdays is part of the schedule. Employees must be 18 years or older and you must be highly motivated, able to multi-task and interact with customers on a personal level. Stop by the store at 802 Halfway Road in Marion with your resume and a list of references to apply.

Today's Dream Job is actually here in Illinois. How would you like to own your own comic book store? It could be a reality for just $25 and a 500 word essay. Here's how it works, Carmelo Chimera is going to give his store, Chimera Comics in Oak Lawn to whoever writes the most compelling essay. The subject is 'What Makes a Great Comic Book Store.' The essay should be 500 words or less. Applications along with that $25 fee will be accepted until Thursday, Feb. 28 or whenever 2,000 applications are received. Learn more here.