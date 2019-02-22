Officials proceed with plan to beautify interstate entrances

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Officials in Warren County are planning to beautify entryways into the community along the interstate.

The Daily News reports that the nonprofit Operation PRIDE board voted this week to move forward with designing the project called Beautif-I65. The goal is to transform five Interstate 65 interchanges in Warren County with aesthetic and sustainable greenery at an estimated cost of $2.1 million.

Transportation planner Jeff Moore says the plan includes planting trees and flowers along each exit and increasing maintenance of the interchanges.

Operation PRIDE board Chairman Johnny Webb says the project will change the way people view Bowling Green.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

