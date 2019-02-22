Cyclorama to be unveiled again amid diverging views of past

By JEFF MARTIN

ATLANTA (AP) - As cities and states across the South are removing or covering up Confederate monuments, an enormous painting depicting the Battle of Atlanta from the American Civil War will soon reopen to the public.

But historians say this painting - one of the world's largest - was never intended to celebrate the Confederacy.

The Atlanta Cyclorama depicts charging horses, wounded soldiers, cannon blasts and smoke as Union troops defeated Confederate forces and then torched much of the city.

The painting goes on display Friday at the Atlanta History Center after a two-year restoration effort.

Historians say it was created by a group of mostly German immigrants in Milwaukee and was intended to celebrate a northern victory in Atlanta.

When it was moved to Atlanta, it was advertised as a Confederate victory to appeal to southerners.

