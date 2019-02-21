7th Annual 90-second haul benefits local food pantries

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. -- Members of FFA chapters in Harrisburg, Galatia, Carrier Mills as well as News 3's Roni LeForge all took part in the 7th annual 90-second haul to benefit local food pantries.

The Saline County Farm Bureau paid for everything that the teams got off the shelf -- either in the cart or on the floor.

In the end, they ended up donating more than $9,000 worth of groceries to the food pantries: Breaking bread, Galatia food pantry and Bankston Baptist food pantry.