7th Annual 90-second haul benefits local food pantries - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

7th Annual 90-second haul benefits local food pantries

Posted: Updated:

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. -- Members of FFA chapters in Harrisburg, Galatia, Carrier Mills as well as News 3's Roni LeForge all took part in the 7th annual 90-second haul to benefit local food pantries.

The Saline County Farm Bureau paid for everything that the teams got off the shelf -- either in the cart or on the floor.

In the end, they ended up donating more than $9,000 worth of groceries to the food pantries: Breaking bread, Galatia food pantry and Bankston Baptist food pantry.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.