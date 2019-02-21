ISP releases new information about revoked FOID cards

WSIL -- In light of the recent Aurora workplace shooting in which five people were killed by a man who should not have had a gun, Illinois State Police (ISP) is releasing some staggering statistics about how many others are out there with guns they should not have.

The shooter, Gary Martin, opened fire at the Henry Pratt Company Friday using a gun he legally purchased with an Illinois Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card he applied for on January 17, 2014.

On March 16, 2014, the ISP received an Firearms Concealed Carry License (FCCL) application from Martin. He submitted fingerprints with this application. His fingerprint background check produced a Mississippi Department of Corrections entry noting a charge of aggravated assault with incarceration of 5 years. FCCL staff then obtained Mississippi court records which included a criminal disposition plea of guilty for aggravated assault, showing a sentence of 10 years and a requirement to undergo psychological screening.

Upon receipt of the court documents, Martin’s FCCL application was denied on March 26, 2014. A letter dated April 15, 2014, was sent to Martin notifying him of his FCCL application denial as well as indicating he was no longer eligible for a FOID card. Martin was notified he was responsible for surrendering his FOID card and any weapons in his possession. Martin’s FOID card was revoked on April 17, 2014.

FOID and Enforcement Statistics

According to the Illinois State Police, in 2018, 10,818 FOID Cards were revoked. But, that same year, ISP received only 2,616 Firearm Disposition Records, which is a document filled out when a person surrenders their guns. That same year only 3,469 FOID cards were returned to ISP.

That means more than 75% of FOID card revocations failed to result in a Firearms Disposition Record being returned.

From 2014 through 2019 there have been a total of 110 arrests for Failure to Return FOID card or/ not submitting a Firearm Disposition Record. In 2018, there were only 10 arrests statewide for this offense.

Therefore, of the 7,531 revocations that did not result in a Firearm Disposition Record being returned, less than 0.004% of revocations resulted in an arrest or conviction.

There are currently 2,285,990 active FOID cards and 325,187 active FCCL statewide. Of FCCL holders, only 126,559 submitted fingerprints with their applications. Therefore, only 0.06% of FOID card holders were fingerprinted as part of the FOID/FCCL application process.

A list of active FOID cards by county as of February 21, 2019, is shown below.

A list of revoked FOID cards by county as of February 21, 2019, is shown below.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.