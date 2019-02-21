Road closure in Carbondale Friday, Monday, Tuesday

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The City of Carbondale is still working to replace the sanitary sewer along Oak Street.

For this reason, North Poplar Street from Main to Pecan streets will be closed Friday February 22 and also on Monday and Tuesday: February 25, 26. Oak Street, from Poplar to Almond streets, will also be closed to thru traffic on those three days. The intersection of Poplar and Oak streets will be completely inaccessible during the closure. Street parking will not be permitted on Oak Street, from Poplar and Almond streets, on February 25-26.

Oak Street will continue to be closed to thru traffic from Renfro Street to University Avenue. In addition, Oak Street, from Irvin Avenue to Poplar Street, will be completely closed.

For more information, contact the City of Carbondale Engineering Division at (618) 457-3270