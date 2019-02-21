Kohen Moore going strong at school

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --Governor J.B. Pritzker laid out his plans for generating new revenue Wednesday in his first budget address. In his $39 billion budget proposal, he addressed many controversial topics.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. --Governor J.B. Pritzker laid out his plans for generating new revenue Wednesday in his first budget address. In his $39 billion budget proposal, he addressed many controversial topics.
COBDEN, Ill. -- 6th grade student, Kohen Moore, is enjoying his time back at school.
COBDEN, Ill. -- 6th grade student, Kohen Moore, is enjoying his time back at school.
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Peter Tork, who rose to teen-idol fame in 1966 playing the lovably clueless bass guitarist in the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died.
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Peter Tork, who rose to teen-idol fame in 1966 playing the lovably clueless bass guitarist in the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died.
WSIL -- Local emergency management officials remind you, there are ways to prepare for the worst.
WSIL -- Local emergency management officials remind you, there are ways to prepare for the worst.
WSIL -- A large portion of the revenue Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants to raise in the next year comes from taxing Managed Care Organizations.
WSIL -- A large portion of the revenue Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants to raise in the next year comes from taxing Managed Care Organizations.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- There are fewer students on the SIU campus this semester.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- There are fewer students on the SIU campus this semester.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants lawmakers to pass a statewide tax on plastic bags.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants lawmakers to pass a statewide tax on plastic bags.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to raise $75 million for his proposed budget by capping the amount of money retailers can keep for collecting sales tax for the state.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to raise $75 million for his proposed budget by capping the amount of money retailers can keep for collecting sales tax for the state.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- The 37th annual "Roger Craig Memorial" Monopoly tournament returns this weekend in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- The 37th annual "Roger Craig Memorial" Monopoly tournament returns this weekend in Harrisburg.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating four separate accusations of sexual abuse with students at the high school.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating four separate accusations of sexual abuse with students at the high school.