Kohen Moore going strong at school

COBDEN, Ill. -- 6th grade student, Kohen Moore, is enjoying his time back at school. He has full days on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and leaves early for physical therapy the rest of the week.

The 11 year old has been recovering from a car accident that took place in August when a semi collided with the family vehicle. The accident inspired other family members, friends, and neighbors to start the #KohenStrong movement raising funds for his recovery.

Kohen says he missed his friends so much that the time away seemed longer than it really was, "It was three long months, and it felt like 16 years."

He returned to school at the end of November and jokes that teachers had him hitting the books right away. "Math, reading and all kinds of stuff," he recalls.

However, Kohen's friends remember that day a little differently. Classmate Emma Roberts says fellow students were lined up to say to hello, "Everybody was giving him hugs and saying "Welcome back" everybody was just glad to see him."

While Lindsey Windings says she's happy to see Kohen every day once again and making progress, "He's really funny and fun to have around. He likes making jokes, and we always call him a comedian."

Kohen's Mom, Gylian, says the family is still taking things day by day and having both of her kids back at school is a blessing.

"Everybody has been so supportive and I know when I drop them off, they are 100 percent taken care of," she says. "All of their friends, too, are just so sweet. It’s so great to know that they’re in good hands."

Kohen is continuing to make strides in physical therapy, and the goal is to eventually have him at school full-time all week.

The family is also waiting for clearance from Kohen's doctor for him to be able to run again. Once that happens, he will be back to doing what he loves the most, playing sports.