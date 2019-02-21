Suspect in the shooting of a restaurant owner pleads guilty

WATSEKA, Ill. (AP) - A 44-year prison sentence has been handed an eastern Illinois man found guilty in the 2016 death of the owner of a Milford restaurant owner.

Iroquois County Circuit Court records show that Judge James Kinzer sentenced Randy E. White of Milford during a pretrial hearing after White pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed violence as part of a plea agreement. In return for his plea, charges of first-degree murder and burglary were dismissed.

The 22-year-old White pleaded guilty in the November 2016 death of Jesus Cintora. The 35-year-old Cintora died after sustaining a gunshot wound when responding to an early-morning burglary in progress at his business.

When officers arrived, they discovered the building had been entered. They also found Cintora's vehicle outside. Cintora's body was found on the ground about one block north of the restaurant.

