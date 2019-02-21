Lawmakers team up to advocate for University of Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A bipartisan group of Missouri lawmakers is banding together to advocate for the University of Missouri System.

State senators and representatives on Thursday announced they're forming the University of Missouri Caucus.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, of Columbia, and Kansas City Democratic Rep. Greg Razer are leading the group.

The lawmakers say they'll push for higher funding and other legislative priorities for the University of Missouri System.

