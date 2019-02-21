SIU enrollment drops again for Spring 2019

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- There are fewer students on the SIU campus this semester.

For Spring 2019, SIU spokesperson, Rae Goldsmith tells News 3, there are 11,795 students enrolled. That is down 11.63 percent compared to spring enrollment from 2018. Goldsmith says spring enrollment is always lower because some students graduate in December.

The enrollment decline follows the Fall 2018 drop of 11.96 percent.