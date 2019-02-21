Tree trimming experts share advice on pruning trees

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- High winds and thunderstorms often happen in the spring in southern Illinois, and that may have you thinking about some problematic tree branches around your property.

Whether they hang over power lines, or your home, James Smith, who owns Aaron's Tree Service, recommends getting those branches taken care of.

Smith says it benefits the tree's health to be trimmed only in the fall, but if you need to correct a branch that may cause damage during a storm, it is okay to trim that one spot any time of the year. He recommends waiting until fall before more invasive cuts.

If you do get tree damage during a storm, Smith says it is important to give the broken limb left on the tree a clean cut. According to Smith, the clean cut acts as a stitch to a wound, preserving the tree's health.