Emergency management officials emphasize severe weather prepared

Emergency management officials emphasize severe weather preparedness

WSIL -- Local emergency management officials remind you, there are ways to prepare for the worst.

Officials say one of the most important steps you can take is creating a plan. Having a plan in place can help you find safety quickly. They also recommend keeping a safety kit on hand. 

Officials stress the importance of having a way to receive emergency notifications such as a charged cell phone or weather radio. Another valuable tool is the News 3 Weather App which can also provide you with alerts, warnings and radar images. You can click here to download for an iphone. Or click here to download for an android device.

You can also text your zip code to 888777 to receive Nixle text alerts for that zip code. You can visit Nixle's website for more information.

