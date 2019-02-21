Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker unveils budget plan

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- There are fewer students on the SIU campus this semester.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants lawmakers to pass a statewide tax on plastic bags.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to raise $75 million for his proposed budget by capping the amount of money retailers can keep for collecting sales tax for the state.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- The 37th annual "Roger Craig Memorial" Monopoly tournament returns this weekend in Harrisburg.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating four separate accusations of sexual abuse with students at the high school.
WSIL -- We're halfway through the Flu season, which runs from October or November until as late as May. But, there is some good news.
WSIL -- New parents and parents-to-be may want to stock up on baby supplies this weekend.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- The rising Ohio River is causing problems across Paducah. Backwater from the Ohio River has caused creeks to rise and cover road roads.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Governor J.B. Pritzker makes changes to the SIU Board of Trustees.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- A Cape Girardeau man shot by officers Tuesday night is being held on $1 million bond, and faces charges for allegedly shooting a woman.
