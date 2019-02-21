Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker unveils budget plan - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker unveils budget plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to raise $75 million for his proposed budget by capping the amount of money retailers can keep for collecting sales tax for the state.
  
He also said Wednesday he wants to impose a 5-cent plastic bag fee.
  
Retailers may keep 1.75 percent of the money they collect from the state's 6.25 percent sales tax. Pritzker would cap that at $1,000 per month. The Illinois Retail Merchants Association is concerned about it.
  
Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh says the majority of retailers would see no reduction in discount. She says taxable retail sales are concentrated among a relatively small number of high-volume stores.
  
Pritzker says a plastic bag tax would raise $20 million for the state. Chicago has a 7-cent bag tax. Retailers there keep 2 cents of that.

