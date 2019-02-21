Elderly man put on probation for fatal shooting of wife

ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) - An 85-year-old Missouri man who fatally shot his wife and didn't call for medical help has been sentenced to five years of probation.

Edwin Hipp, of Arnold, was placed on probation as part of a plea deal in the April 2016 death of his wife, 82-year-old Irma Hipp at their home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Hipp pleaded guilty in December to second-degree murder. The plea deal suspended a 20-year prison term and requires him to remain under house arrest. He can leave his home only for medical and legal appointments.

Investigators say Hipp killed his wife during an argument. Charges said Irma Hipp retrieved a gun during the argument and her husband took the gun from her and shot her twice.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

