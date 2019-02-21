Testimony begins in janitor's retrial in co-worker's slaying

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky prosecutor said in opening statements that a janitor killed his co-worker because she'd found out that he and his wife had been "triple dipping" when getting paid.

News outlets report testimony in David Dooley's retrial began Wednesday after he was convicted in Michelle Mockbee's 2012 killing. A judge had determined some evidence was withheld from Dooley's first defense attorneys.

Mockbee arrived at Thermo Fischer Scientific to do payroll and was later found dead. Prosecutors say her hands were tied with tape and a plastic bag covered her head.

Dooley and his wife worked as a contracted cleaning crew. The prosecution says they were getting overpaid for their work.

A defense attorney says Dooley's motive doesn't make sense and that other witnesses had the opportunity to kill Mockbee.

