Illinois medical cannabis growers lobby on license issue

CHICAGO (AP) - Medical marijuana growers in Illinois have formed a political action committee and are spending money in an attempt to limit the market if recreational use of the drug is legalized in the state.

The Chicago Tribune reports that medical cannabis businesses have contributed more than $100,000 to the newly formed Illinois Relief Fund.

The lobby is seeking to ban new cultivation licenses for a year or more once recreational use of the drug is legalized. Licensed medical cannabis growers say they should be automatically awarded recreational licenses.

Industry leaders say there are enough licensed growers in the state to meet the expected boom in demand if the drug is legalized.

Critics say limiting licenses only benefits a small number of growers and hurts retailers and the public.

