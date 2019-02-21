State lawmakers place their bets on sports gambling

By GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

States are moving rapidly to legalize sports gambling even as lawmakers grapple with questions over how to implement it.

How it will be regulated and taxed, whether betting should be allowed on college sports and how the state should spend the revenue are among the issues being debated in statehouses across the country.

An Associated Press review of all sports gambling bills introduced this year found more than 100 in roughly two dozen states so far.

This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court last year opened the door to sports betting in all states, ending Nevada's monopoly. It's now legal in seven other states.

While the bills have momentum, some lawmakers are raising concerns about legalizing another form of gambling, saying it has the potential to harm families.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.