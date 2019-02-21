Man dies in workplace accident at southern Indiana plant

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a man died from injuries he suffered in a workplace accident at a southern Indiana industrial plant.

Jeffersonville Fire Department Sgt. Justin Ames says crews arrived Wednesday to find the male employee unconscious and unresponsive at Valmont Coatings in the Ohio River city just north of Louisville, Kentucky.

Ames tells The (Louisville) Courier-Journal that live-saving measures were performed before the man was taken to a Louisville hospital.

His cause of death hasn't been released.

Valmont Coatings' website says the Omaha, Nebraska-based company specializes in "hot dip galvanizing and protective coating services."

Indiana Department of Labor spokeswoman Stephanie McFarland says a safety inspection is ongoing at the plant and the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the fatality.

The company says it's "cooperating fully" with authorities.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.