Officer-involved shooting in SE Missouri under investigation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the officer-involved shooting of a suspect in Cape Girardeau.

Police were called to a domestic incident Tuesday night. Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott says arriving officers found an armed man identified as 56-year-old Hubert Ray standing over his wife in a yard. She had been shot.

Parrott says officers twice told Ray to drop the gun. Parrott says Ray refused and turned toward officers, who shot him.

Both Ray and the woman were taken to a hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

Ray is charged with domestic assault, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action.

