Police charge principal with not reporting sex abuse

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky high school principal is facing criminal charges after police say he didn't report a student's allegations of sex abuse to police.

McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter announced the charges Wednesday, saying deputies investigated only after the student complained directly to his office a week ago. The student accused a volunteer fishing coach of touching him inappropriately.

The Paducah Sun reports authorities say McCracken County High School principal Michael Ceglinski is charged with official misconduct and failure to report child abuse. Ceglinski's attorney called the charges "nonsensical and illogical."

Volunteer fishing coach John Parks was charged with sex abuse and using an electronic communications system to solicit a minor. It wasn't immediately clear whether Parks has an attorney.

