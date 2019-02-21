2 St. Louis County brothers slain 6 months apart - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 St. Louis County brothers slain 6 months apart

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say two St. Louis County brothers whom their father described as "inseparable" have been fatally shot six months apart.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Kelvin Phillips Jr. was 19 in August when he was slain in St. Louis. His younger brother, Kelvon Phillips, also was 19 when he was killed Sunday in a motel parking lot in the Spanish Lake area.

Their father, Kelvin Phillips Sr., says he "can't sugarcoat it, nobody is doing good." He says his sons were very nearly like twins, although they were a year apart in age. Both played football on the Hazelwood East High School team, where their father said they were stars.

A man has been charged in the younger brother's death, but not in the killing of the older brother.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

