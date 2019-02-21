Monopoly tournament returns to Harrisburg - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Monopoly tournament returns to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- The 37th annual "Roger Craig Memorial" Monopoly tournament returns this weekend in Harrisburg. It's Saturday night (Feb. 23) at the Harrisburg Elks Lodge.

This year Heaven's Kitchen of Harrisburg will benefit. Things start at 6 p.m. There will be live music and food available too. 

